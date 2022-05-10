Expert advocates setting of farms at correctional centres across Nigeria

THE founder, Hope Alive Training Academy and agriculture expert, Mrs Olutomi Olatoye has emphasised the need for the setting up of farms at correctional centres over the country.

She stated this while featuring as a guest speaker during the year 2022 annual conference of the Prison and Hospital Ministry of the Redeemed Christian Church of God with the theme:”Fresh Air For Freedom, held at the Redemption Camp, off Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Ogun State.

Olatoye, who is also the founder of Centre for Urban Agricultural Development noted that more than ever before, Nigerians including prison inmates must begin to plant something to prevent hunger.

Listing the benefits of correctional…