Expert urge mothers to present newborn babies for sickle cell screening

Mothers have been called upon to present their newborn babies for Sickle Cell disease screening for early detection and comprehensive management of the disease.

About 50 million people estimated to be living with the Sickle Cell Disease globally, Nigeria is said to be the epicentre with about 4-6 million people living with the disease.

The Pan African Medical Journal estimates that 1 in every 4 Nigerians has a sickle cell trait, and about 100,000 to 150,000 newborns are diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease annually in the country.

With this alarming number of Sickle Cell diseased newborns in the country, the University of Abuja Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell research and…