Fuel scarcity resurfaces in northern states

AFTER few weeks of respite, fuel scarcity has re-surfaced in some parts of the country, especially in Abuja and some neighbouring states.

The Nigerian Tribune investigations gathered that the scarcity is being experienced in Kano and Niger states, just as the petroleum products are also reportedly sold above normal price of N165 per litre in Kebbi State and other areas in the North.

However, states such as Kwara have not experienced scarcity of petroleum products. In Kano, reports had it that long queues of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles at petrol filling stations have resurfaced.

It was gathered that only few petrol stations along Murtala Muhammad way had fuel to…