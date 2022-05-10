Group seeks open contest for PDP reps aspirants In Owan

A group under the aegis of Akugbe has insisted that the only way to get the best to represent Owan Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber, is to allow all the aspirants, irrespective of their council area, to test their popularity in the field.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Chairman and Secretary, Mr Pius Osiemoje and Ifijen Ahonsi respectively, the group noted it was the chance the constituents had to correct the abysmal failure of the present occupant of the seat.

It argued that the issue of zoning as being canvassed by some persons never really existed since the advent of the present democratic era in 1999.

While noting that Owan West and Owan East Local…