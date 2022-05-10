IGP commissions Ogele Police station

A newly built Police station has been commissioned in Ogele community in the Asa local government area of Kwara state to cater for its increasing population.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali Baba, represented by the Kwara state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, at the commissioning on Tuesday, said that the approval was given for the establishment of the Ogele police station because of the growing population of the community.

He warned the residents of the community not to in any way damage or destroy the police station, as doing so will attract dire consequences.

He also warned them against providing the policemen with wrong information on any…