 It’s equal wage for workers of equal level in every government establishment in Cuba —Ambassador Pulido-Escandell

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Nigeria is under the supervision of Ambassador Clara M. Pulido-Escandell. In this interview with CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, she gives insight into a seemingly utopian world in Cuba, where workers enjoy a heartwarming social security net such as free education, free healthcare and subsidisation of some food items. However, she notes that her country is suffering a great deal of economic hardship because of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States since the 1950s. Excerpts.

The organised labour in Nigeria has a good relationship with Cuba. What is the status of the treatment of trade unions in Cuba? Would you say they enjoy freedom of speech…