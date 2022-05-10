OAU students protest at Tribune Office over ASUU strike

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, on Tuesday, stormed the Tribune Lagos Office to register their grievances over the unresolved crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) whose members have been on industrial action now for more than three months.

They said the action which had been keeping them idle at home instead of being in school studying and now for more than three months and without them knowing when the idleness would end is not only unacceptable but also condemnable in its entirety.

The students were led by their leaders including the President of the Students” Union Government, Mr Olayiwola Folahan…