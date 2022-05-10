Ogun govt mulls completion of 2,500 housing units via direct labour

GENERAL Manager, Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC), Wale Ojo, has revealed that the proposed 2,500 low-cost housing units in the state will be completed using direct labour and local contents.

This, he said, follows the directive of Governor Dapo Abiodun, who ordered the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to always consider local contents and direct labour in any of capital projects undertaken by the state government.

He quoted the governor as saying that such would help to reduce the cost of governance and create more value in the public service and against the backdrop of the dwindling revenue and economic realities in the country.

Ojo, who stated this during an…