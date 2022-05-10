Two passengers injured as train rams into commercial bus after driver ignored warning

Two passengers were injured while others escaped death when a train rammed into the bus they were in after the driver of the bus ignored a warning to stop at the railway crossing for an approaching train in Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the railway crossing on the Ilupeju bye-pass close to Oshodi when the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 888 XW refused to stop after traffic officials had asked other vehicles to stop for the approaching train.

According to the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who raced to the scene after it got a distress call, the passengers had to jump out of the bus but two of them…