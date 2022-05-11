Africanjujuism: X-raying Jackson Chukwudi Dandy’s writings

Just like other forms of writing enterprise, literature is beginning to cope with the possibilities of new genres.

With the advent of Africanfuturism and Africanjujuism — terms coined by the Nigerian-American professor and science fiction writer, Nnedi Okorafor, new faces have been introduced into the Nigerian literary scene.

Among them is Jackson Chukwudi Dandy, who writes as Dandy Jackson Chukwudi.

Dandy, from Abia State, is an author of inventive, speculative and fantasy novels. He is best known for the novels ‘Tales of Eremma: Child of Prophecy’ (2020), and ‘S-HUNTER’ (2021).

The style of Dandy’s fiction draws heavily from the oral tradition of Igbo people. He…