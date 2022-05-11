Aisha Buhari wants more foreign support for women’s participation in politics

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on ambassadors of countries represented in Nigeria to do more to ensure women’s participation in politics in the country because of the importance of women’s empowerment to the nation’s development.

She has also appealed to them to provide more support to wives of leaders in Africa to enable them to build bridges and wage peace rather than war.

The wife of the president spoke when she hosted female heads of diplomatic missions, United Nation Agencies and wives of Ambassadors to Eid-el-Fitr dinner at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday night.

She commended them for the support that they have provided in the past to her as the…