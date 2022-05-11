Amosun: The president Nigeria needs

The event in the couple of days in Nigeria where over 50 Nigerians from the 18 registered political parties have shown interest in the number one seat, the President and Commander- In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, will soon determine the future of the country.

Roger Smith said: “You don’t just stumble into the future; you create your own future “. Of all the declarants and Presidential aspirants across all the parties, who among them can we say has genuine plans to create future and hope for Nigerians against the backdrop of myriads of challenges facing the nation?

I took my time to follow up majority of the aspirants and their reasons for wanting to contest, permit…