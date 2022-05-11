COEASU asks Makinde to ignore tenure elongation in colleges of education

The national leadership of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has asked the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, to distance himself and reject tenure elongation in any College of Education in his state.

COEASU which recently gave a 21 days ultimatum to the Federal Government over its delay to resolve issues bothering on COEASU-FG 2010 agreement, the Non-release of pledged N15b revitalization fund, poor funding, insistence on IPPPIS against UTAS, also praised Governor Makinde, for his favourable staff welfare and infrastructural development provision.

The union, however, expressed its disagreement against tenure elongation of any provost of…