Ekiti govt reintroduces History in schools, receives 4,800 textbooks from UBEC

Ekiti State Government has reintroduced History as a subject in public primary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Femi Akinwumi made this known in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while monitoring the resumption of public schools for the third term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

Akinwunmi said the move is to promote core principles of hard work, patriotism, honesty and other national values as History would promote the cultures and the traditions of the people of Nigeria and aid pupils’ understanding of the nation’s history.

Noting that the reintroduction was in…