Four teachers arraigned over Chrisland School Dubai sex tape

The Nigeria Police has arraigned four teachers of the Chrisland School before a Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, for allegedly concealing a sex tape of a student which went viral in April.

The teachers were said to have supervised the students’ trip to Dubai.

The affected teachers are Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Ajiboye Ahmed and a female teacher, Rhoda Olanipekun.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge which borders on conspiracy and attempt to pervert justice.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mrs Yetunde Cardoso, said that…