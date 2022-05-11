Industrial action: COEASU gives FG 21-day ultimatum to meet demands

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to address the union’s demands else it will embark on industrial action.

NAN reports that this is contained in a statement by the President of the association, Dr Smart Olugbeko and the General-Secretary, Dr Ahmed Bazza, made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement said that after extensive deliberation, the NEC of COEASU resolved on the ultimatum beginning from May 9.

It said that the NEC further resolved that in the unexpected event that government fails to do the needful within the period of the ultimatum, the union would…