NGO distributes food items to elderly home

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Women Advancement for Economic and Leadership in Africa (WAELE), as part of its mandate in touching lives and uplifting the vulnerable has donated food items running into thousands of naira to an elderly centre, the Amazing Grace Home for the Elderly located in Kado Area of the Abuja Municipal Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event which took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, as part of the 18th anniversary of the organisation, was graced by WAELE’s staff and management led by its Nigeria National Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Aliyu Gabdo, who stood in for the founder, Otunba Basirat Nahibi (OON).

According to the…