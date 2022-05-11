Niger govt set to constitute task force on illegal abattoir, issues quit notice to operators

Illegal abattoir operators across Niger State have been issued a one-week notice to quit the illegal business or be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The permanent secretary, of the ministry of livestock and fisheries, Dr Ibrahim Garba Musa gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on Minna Abattoir Management at the ministry’s headquarters on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

Part of the resolutions of the stakeholders includes the Chanchaga Local Government Council, State Chapter of the Nigeria Butchers Union, Sarkin Pawan Minna, and the State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) Security Agencies, among others. The unlicensed slaughter slabs cum- abattoir…