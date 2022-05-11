Women who suffer from severe menstrual pain to get three-day leave every month in Spain

Women who suffer from severe period pain will be allowed to take leave from work for up to three days each month under a reform plan about to be approved by Spain’s government next week, the Telegraph of UK reported.

The draft reform, revealed by the Cadena Ser radio station, will make Spain the first Western country to offer the right to menstrual leave, under which women would be guaranteed time off during their periods.

According to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society, around one-third of women who menstruate suffer from severe pain known as dysmenorrhea, with that proportion rising if pre-menstrual pain is also counted. Dysmenorrhea symptoms include acute…