2023: 39 aspirants jostle for APC Reps tickets in Imo

A total of 39 aspirants are jostling for the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10 House Representatives seats in Imo State.

Tribune Online gathered that 39 aspirants or more, have purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms already.

There is a possibility that more forms would be procured by other aspirants before the closure of the sale of forms.

Based on the list sighted, seven aspirants in the APC are vying for the Reps seat of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

The aspirants are Hon Pat-Ekeji Ngozi, Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni, Ifeanyi Akpiti, Matthew Nwogu, Ogbonna Chukwuma, Justina Kamalu and Udumka Anthony Chukwudi.

