ACAEDF partners Denmark to create food self-sufficiency model for Nigerian schools

In a bid to create a sustainable food self-sufficiency model across Nigerian schools, a non-governmental organisation and Africa’s leading children’s rights protection organisation, African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) has collaborated with the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria for its project called School Farm for School Meal (SF4SM).

The Project SF4SM is fully funded by the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Facility and is being implemented and managed by ACAEDF in Nigeria.

According to the founder and executive director of ACAEDF, Mr David Umem, the project SF4SM programme is not just for students in…