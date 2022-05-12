APC confirms Jonathan’s membership in Bayelsa, as he awaits NWC waiver to contest

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogbia ward 13 in Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has finally confirmed that former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has joined the APC to run for president.

Speaking to Tribune Online via telephone, the Ogbia ward 13 chairman, Igori Freeman, confirmed that Jonathan officially joined the APC on Wednesday, 12th May 2022, in his country home in Otuoke Community of Ogbia LGA.

Igori however, refused to give further details of Jonathan’s registration process but pleaded that the state chairman of the APC, Dennis Otiotio, be contacted to get the full details of the registration.

When contacted via…