APC convention: If I lose, I will congratulate winner -Tinubu

Aspirants who have picked nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Convention, Governorship and National Assembly primaries continued to visit the International Conference Centre Abuja on Wednesday to submit their forms in order to meet up with deadlines for submission of forms.

This was on the heels of the APC National Working Committee pronouncements to extend the sale and submission of forms by two days.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on phone, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party said the sale and nomination of forms would now close on Friday.

According to Morka, the screening of aspirants for Presidential, Governorship and…