APM Terminals, Maersk collaborate to increase efficiency through FBW

A remarkable asset turn and operational efficiency improvement have been achieved over the past quarters on the West Africa network with Fixed Berthing Windows (FBW) being one of the key, high-impactful levers.

Fixed Berthing Window was first launched mid 2021 at APM Terminals Apapa, then introduced at West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema and APM Terminals Nouakchott later in 2021/22.

Fixed Berthing Windows have been made possible due to a collaboration between teams, creative network solutions and focused execution.

FBW has enabled a reduction of deployed capacity by 15 per cent, while slightly increasing carrying capacity, thus…