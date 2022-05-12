ASUU strike extension, a total disappointment — Committee of VCs

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities in Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by another 12 weeks, saying the development would further slow down Nigeria’s progress.

The chairman of the committee, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, who is also the vice chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) expressed this feeling in an interview with Nigerian Tribune, on Monday, when his reaction to the strike extension was sought.

ASUU had originally been on a one-month warning…