Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs

RECENTLY, the Zamfara State government deposed the emirs of Zurmi and Dansadau, Atiku Muhammadu and Hussaini Umar, and the district head of Birnin Tsaba, Sulaiman Ibrahim, over alleged collaboration with ‘bandits’ in the state. It also sacked the district head of Birnin Tsaba, Sulaiman Ibrahim, for the same offence. According to a statement issued by the government, the decision to sack the accused traditional rulers followed the recommendations of a white paper issued by a committee on insecurity set up by the state government. Last year, the government had suspended two emirs whom it accused of frustrating efforts to arrest suspected bandits and aiding the activities of cattle…