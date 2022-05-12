DSS not seeking Buhari’s tenure elongation ― Spokesperson

​​​The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday distanced itself from an online publication which alleged that the service claimed the forthcoming general elections would not hold and canvassed the elongation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, described such reports as fake news.

The statement read: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous publication by SaharaReporters titled Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Tests the Water on Tenure Elongation for Buhari, Tells Journalists, CSOs 2023…