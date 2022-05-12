Insecurity: Masari orders closure of Batsari-Jibia road over incessant kidnapping

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has ordered the immediate closure of the Batsari-Jibia road to motorists owing to the persistent kidnapping and armed banditry attacks in the area.

The Director Press Affairs to the Acting Secretary to the Government of the state Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

“This is contained in the Executive order issued today in line with the powers conferred on the Governor by Sub-section 2 of section 176 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

The statement added that,…