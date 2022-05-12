Justice Odili bows out of Supreme Court, joins calls for restructuring 

Disturbed by the state of affairs of the country, Justice Mary Peter-Odili of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, joined in the call for the restructuring of the country.

Justice Odili spoke in Abuja during a valedictory court session held in her honour by the Supreme Court, as she bowed out of the nation’s judiciary on Thursday, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

She said the issue of restructuring of the country had been resonating for sometime and that even though she cannot say much on the issue, her concerns stemmed from the fact that some of the people harping on it are very serious men with acuity of intellect, accompanied by their respective track…