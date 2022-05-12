NANTA urges FG to look into airline operators’ challenges

Leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has called on the federal government to help resolve issues concerning domestic airline operators in Nigeria.

Calling for urgent intervention from the government, the president of NANTA, Mrs Suzan Akporiaye while reacting to the threat earlier issued by the domestic airline owners in the country to shutdown their operations over exorbitant hike in the price of aviation fuel declared: “we cannot afford another COVID-19 pandemic look alike regime where Nigerians cannot move freely about out of no making of their own, simply because Airlines cannot operate due to poor operational environment” She appealed,…