NUC awards full accreditation status to Ojukwu Varsity

The Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), has given Full Accreditation Status to a total of eleven (11) Departments that participated in the October/November 2021 accreditation exercise at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State.

According to the statement issued to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, by the University Public Relations Officer, Dr Harrison Madubueze, he said the report of the accreditation result signed by the Director of Accreditation, Dr Maryam Sali and received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, the Commission noted that all the Eleven Departments that participated in the exercise passed and therefore, were granted “Full…