WAYC honours Rotary Assistant District Governor with Nelson Mandela leadership award

In recognition of his contributions to youth development in Nigeria and beyond, the West Africa Youth Council (WAYC), recently, honoured the Assistant Governor-elect of Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Dr Idowu Adewunmi with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award Of Excellence And Integrity/ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

West Africa Youth Council (WAYC) is the youth arm of the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after receiving the award, at a ceremony held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Adewunmi, who expressed delight about the award noted that he never takes the award and the special recognition for granted,…