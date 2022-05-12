Why Adesina is a force to reckon with ― Group

A political pressure group of young Nigerians has described the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina as a force to reckon with as his profile is startling and he stands out among his peers.

According to them, Akinwumi, an Ogun State farmer’s son had been on a journey of breaking bounds and stunning his world. “Apparently, not that he has been lucky but has always been the star in the field of intellectual prowess and of unique leadership qualities and skills, ” they added.

Akinwumi Akin Adesina is presently the President of the African Development Bank and he is the first Nigerian to hold the post. From 1990 to 1995, Adesina served as a senior…