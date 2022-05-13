AAUA students protest prolonged ASUU strike, shut down Abuja-Akungba road

Economic and social activities were, on Friday, disrupted by students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, who were protesting the continued strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesting students who converged on the ever-busy Akungba Akoko road as early as 8 am, shut down the road for several hours, leaving many motorists stranded with travellers trapped in the ensuing traffic.

They were armed with placards of various inscriptions, “Revitalise our Education”, “End ASUU Strike”, “Save our future” and chanted different solidarity songs

Speaking during the protest, the president of the Students’ Union…