FCT Police nab 3 suspected murderers of Abuja murdered corps member

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police has arrested 3 suspects in connection to the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie a 26 years old Corper of City homes estate Lokogoma.

Recall that Tribune Online had reported how Stephenie Terungwa left home on April 14 in her NYSC uniform only to be declared missing and later found dead on April 27.

The arrest was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday via the FCT Police Public Relations…