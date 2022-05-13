Nigeria to partner Switzerland in digital education

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh has said that Nigeria is ready to partner with Switzerland in digital education through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Mrs Udoh said this on Friday when a delegation from Swiz Embassy led by the Director, Foreign Affairs of Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Mr Kuttel Olivier paid a courtesy visit to her office on Friday, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that Nigeria has a long history of developing digitalized education, noting that with careful collaboration with other countries, the nation can achieve its desired goal.

She reiterated that digital…