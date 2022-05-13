Outrage over killing of female student in Sokoto, police arrest two, governor meets CAN

By
Headliners
-
12


NIGERIANS on Thursday took to the various social media platforms to vent their anger, displeasure at the stoning to death and burning of a female student in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy. 

In unsparing tweets, posts, comments, Nigerians condemned the resort by Sokoto youths to jungle justice, self-help, while hash tags: #Deborah trended on Twitter for several hours. 

The female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was on Thursday killed in a mob attack by students of the institution over alleged blasphemy. 

The source said: “She [Deborah] was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examination and when she was…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

