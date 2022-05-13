Outrage over killing of female student in Sokoto, police arrest two, governor meets CAN

NIGERIANS on Thursday took to the various social media platforms to vent their anger, displeasure at the stoning to death and burning of a female student in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy.

In unsparing tweets, posts, comments, Nigerians condemned the resort by Sokoto youths to jungle justice, self-help, while hash tags: #Deborah trended on Twitter for several hours.

The female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was on Thursday killed in a mob attack by students of the institution over alleged blasphemy.

The source said: “She [Deborah] was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examination and when she was…