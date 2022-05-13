Pilot-daughter of ex-minister, 10 others die in plane crash

AN aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria crashed in Yaounde, Cameroon on Thursday, killing the 11 people on board.

The ill-fated plane, which was piloted by the daughter of a former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga, Adzuayi Ewuga, was said to have crashed due to bad weather.

The aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact with it.

Majority of the victims were said to be Nigerians. This…