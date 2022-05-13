The future of audio in Africa is young, bold and online

Until very recently, radio was more or less the only way to listen to spoken-word audio content in Africa. While people have been able to carry music around for decades, the same wasn’t really true for things like audio dramas, panel shows, and deep dives into specialist subjects. Certainly, things like audiobooks and comedy albums have always been available (albeit not to the extent that music has), but everything else remained confined to radio waves.

That’s rapidly changing. While radio undoubtedly remains a critical medium on the continent (even in South Africa, its most developed economy, 80 per cent of the population tunes in to the radio at least once a week), a new crop…