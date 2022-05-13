Three people killled, two injured as unknown gunmen attacked Tafawa Balewa

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people, while two persons were seriously injured after an attack by unidentified gunmen in Num village, Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili said the two persons seriously injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.

According to him, “We received a distress call on the 9th May 2022 at about 21.30hrs that some hoodlums armed with AK-47 rifles stormed Num area of Sara village in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state, opened fire on some…