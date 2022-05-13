Triple Win! Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain and Felix Asuquo win ‘Design For The Stars’ competition at first-ever AMVCA runway show

Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo and Sophie Chamberlain emerged winners of the Design For The Stars competition at the first-ever Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Runway Show, which was held at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Sunday, May 8.

Over the past two weeks, the young, upcoming designers selected from hundreds of entries for the competition have worked to create the unique collections they displayed at the Runway Show. They were coached by some of Nigeria’s biggest designers Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

The nine finalists – Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix…