2023 presidency: Olufemi Ajadi receives Olubadan’s blessings

Olufemi Ajadi, a young Nigerian contesting for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, has received the blessings of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Ajadi got the royal blessing when he visited the Olubadan in his palace on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ajadi said it had become very important for Nigerian politicians to fulfill their campaign promises.

He noted that the challenges currently facing the country were the result of unfulfilled promises by politicians.

He added that the challenges had made Nigerians lose faith in the political system.

Ajadi, however, promised to fulfill his campaign promises and implement…