2023: Take us for granted at your peril, NNPP chairman tells APC, PDP

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has said the new political party would shock stakeholders in both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party with its performance in the next general elections.

Alkali who incidentally was former National Publicity of the PDP said the gale of defection from the ruling APC and the PDP was not peculiar to Kano alone but to other states across the country.

Tribune Online revealed that three Kano State House of Assembly members dumped the APC for the NNPP during the week.

The list included Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa (Tudun Wada Constituency),…