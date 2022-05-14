2023: Top politicians on our watch list —NSA

NSA Babagana Monguno

NSA Babagana Monguno

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has said certain chieftains of political parties whose activities, and pronouncements are capable of undermining the conduct of off-season elections and the next general elections are being watched by the various security agencies in the country. Monguno made the disclosure on Friday in his remarks at the meeting of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

