3 persons dead as market building collapses in Ebonyi

About three persons have been reported dead in Ebonyi State following the collapse of a building at Eke Aja Market in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Governor David Umahi made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, on Saturday.

He then sympathised with the deceased’s families and directed the security agencies to investigate the reason behind the collapse in the market.

Recall that the market known as Ekeaja is situated in governor Umahi’s home town.

The statement reads “the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has…