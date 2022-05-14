Child sexual abuse should not be treated as family affair ─Elizabeth Achimugu, lawyer, child rights advocate

Elizabeth Ebulejonu Achimugu is a lawyer, a child rights advocate and the founder of Protect the Child Foundation (PTCF). In this interview by ADEOLA OTEMADE, she discusses factors responsible for the increase in child sexual abuse in the society, among others.

WHAT gave birth to Protect the Child Foundation (PTCF)?

After the birth of my first child, a boy, in 2017, I became worried and scared for his safety as a result of many ugly reports of cases of child sexual abuse. I was very possessive of him and did not want any harm to befall him. The quest to protect him made me more curious about sexual safety for children and age appropriate sex education for them.

Unfortunately,…