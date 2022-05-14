Community leaders kick as army detains council chairman over military attack in Taraba

The community leaders of the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya to immediately direct the release of the Takum local government council chairman, Hon Shiban Tikari, from the army detention.

Elder John Mamman, leader of the elders’ forum gave the directive in a press statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Jalingo.

The elders asked the army to release the council chairman or show course for why he was arrested and detained for over four days without communicating with the immediate family of his offences.

The statement quoted the elders as expressing shock over the military’s action against the council…