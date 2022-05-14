Development: Communities present demands to legislators in Ebonyi

Leaders of 18 communities in Ebonyi State have presented their immediate demands to the state House of Assembly representatives for quick attention.

The community leaders presented the demand in Abakaliki during the first bi-annual Constituency-Legislative Interface (BCLI) program organised by the Development Integrity Goals Foundation (DIG) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – funded State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness, State2State project.

The demands covered mainly the three ‘State2State’ priority areas: primary health, education; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as it affects selected 18 communities…