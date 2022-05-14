Entertainment industry will flourish better if govt secures Nigeria —Skinny South Boy

Mubula Mackenzie Udika aka Skinny South Boy has said for the Nigerian entertainment industry to still flourish better and blossom, the Federal Government must be more proactive in securing the country.

Skinny South Boy was recently signed on Rocket Speed Records International and his Manager, Omotola Slasha, said Udika is “an outstanding artiste who emerged most promising of all artistes on the record label.”

The Rivers State-born fast rising singer is set to dazzle his fans and the world with new, sizzling tracks and he said his passion for music inspired him into making music, saying he had always loved music from childhood. “I remember always saving my launch money for…