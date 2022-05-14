Malami’s decision to shelve governorship ambition demonstrates altruism, patriotism ― Aide

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has not resigned, he withdrew his ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State Gubernatorial Elections, The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, has said.

Malami has indicated his intention to contest the Kebbi state governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), until last week when President Muahammadu Buhari directed political office holders with intention to participate in the forthcoming elections to resign their appointment with immediate effect.

Malami’s media aide said, in a statement on Sunday that…